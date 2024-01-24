16-year veteran to steal Judgment Day member's spot in the 2024 Royal Rumble Match? Exploring the possibility

The Royal Rumble 2024 is just two days away and one group looking to make an impact at the marquee event is Judgment Day. With Rhea Ripley the reigning Women's World Champion, she is unlikely to participate in the women's match. However, the men's match is anybody's ball game. That said, one member may have had his spot in the match stolen by a 16-year WWE veteran.

The member in question is JD McDonagh, and the 16-year veteran who could snatch his spot away is none other than R-Truth. Recently, WWE Creative has been running a storyline that has seen Truth become a self-proclaimed member of Judgment Day. Some would say he even solidified his position with the faction when he beat McDonagh in a Miracle on the 34th Street Fight match.

One of the stipulations that Truth put on that match was that the loser would leave the team. Unfortunately for McDonagh, he suffered an unexpected defeat, which has led to his opponent parading around as a "member" of the team since then. Considering that, it wouldn't be surprising to see Truth steal his spot in the Royal Rumble. After all, a place in the match should be exclusive only to members.

Given the comedic segments that Truth has been featured in alongside the other Judgment Day members, it wouldn't be a stretch to see this happen. He is at odds with McDonagh and has claimed on several occasions now to be his replacement in the faction.

That said, this is nothing more than speculation and there is no telling how WWE could choose to spin this tale. The WWE Universe will just have to wait and see what's in store for them at the Royal Rumble.

The Judgment Day has a big match scheduled for next week's episode of RAW

R-Truth aside, Judgment Day has bigger things to worry about in the coming days. While they will be laser-focused on the Royal Rumble, they also have to keep themselves fresh for next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. After all, they have a huge match, with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line.

As was confirmed following last night's episode, Damian Priest and Finn Balor will defend the Tag Titles next week against #DIY. A veteran tag team, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are not to be messed with and pose a major threat to the faction's aim of holding all the gold in WWE.

It will be interesting to see just how Judgment Day goes into this match on Monday. The results of the Royal Rumble could certainly affect their performance, but either way, they will be looking to retain their tag crowns.

