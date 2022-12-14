17-time champion might refuse to join Roman Reigns' Bloodline, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

The dominance of Roman Reigns' Bloodline seems to have no end as we gradually approach WrestleMania season. The Rock's name often pops up around this time, and Vince Russo was recently asked about the dream scenario of Dwayne Johnson joining the Samoan faction.

While the Hollywood star is widely expected to compete at WrestleMania 39, the idea for him to first be a Bloodline member was discussed on this week's Legion of RAW, and Russo bluntly claimed that he wasn't a fan of the storyline.

The former WWE Head Writer doesn't wish to see The Rock in an extended angle. Russo even explained that Dwayne Johnson's busy schedule might not allow him to get involved in an on-screen narrative that lasts for several months.

Vince Russo spoke on whether he would like to see The Rock join The Bloodline:

"I don't want to see The Rock having anything to do with wrestling. If it's a one-and-done, and he makes a boatload of money, and he helps them out to be a part of something ongoing, I think Rock would have to be out of his mind to do that at this point." [9:03 – 9:30]

Roman Reigns could wrestle on both WrestleMania nights

There isn't a bigger draw in WWE now than Roman Reigns, and the Tribal Chief is bound to play a significant role at WrestleMania in April 2023. The undisputed WWE Universal Champion will most likely walk into the show with his titles and could defend them both on separate nights.

As reported a few days back, WWE has talked about having Roman Reigns wrestle on both days, with Cody Rhodes and The Rock emerging as the favored opponents.

Reigns pulling off double duty at WrestleMania shouldn't surprise anyone, as Triple H would ideally want to get the most out of the SmackDown Superstar. Booking Roman to work twice allows WWE to book the long-awaited clash against The Rock.

Would you like to see Roman main event on both Mania nights at the Grandest Stage of them All? Sound off in the comments section below.

While using quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes