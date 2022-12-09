Massive backstage talk of WWE splitting up Roman Reigns' undisputed world title

With WrestleMania just around the corner, speculation about WWE's plans for Roman Reigns is rampant online. The latest update comes courtesy of Dave Meltzer, who confirmed that there are talks about splitting up the world titles again.

Roman Reigns became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 38 after he beat Brock Lesnar to capture the WWE title. The Tribal Chief has since successfully defended both belts against some formidable opponents and looks set to enter 'Mania as the WWE Universal Champion.

As noted earlier, the company is contemplating having Reigns wrestle on both nights at WrestleMania, which opens the door for him to drop one of the titles.

Monday Night RAW has been without a world champion since the last WrestleMania show, and while the US title has benefited in recent months, WWE might eventually want the brand to have a world titleholder in 2023, as revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

"There is also talk of splitting up the titles, so Raw has a world champion after Mania. But anything until probably mid-January when plans have to be finalized."

Roman Reigns is currently dealing with a short-term injury

The Tribal Chief last stepped into the ring at Survivor Series, where The Bloodline prevailed in a brutal WarGames match. Unfortunately, for Roman Reigns, the SmackDown star suffered a ruptured eardrum injury after taking a hard slap from Kevin Owens during the main event contest.

Roman Reigns is not expected to wrestle for the remainder of the year, and he's not the only top star dealing with a minor injury issue.

The positive takeaway is that Reigns will be cleared to compete in time for the Royal Rumble, where he might reportedly defend the undisputed championship against KO.

Roman is the favorite to retain and head into WrestleMania as the champ, and there is a huge possibility of him dropping either the WWE or Universal Championship at the mega event in Hollywood.

Who would you like to see dethrone Roman if WWE goes ahead with its plans to split up the world titles? Let us know in the comments section below.

