Disheartening reports on Roman Reigns' return following injury at Survivor Series 

Roman Reigns was last seen competing in the War Games match at Survivor Series. He reportedly suffered a ruptured eardrum during the match. However, he wasn't the only competitor to suffer that fate as Drew McIntyre also suffered the same injury. Both men have not been cleared to compete as of now.

While Drew McIntyre will likely return to in-ring action for the post-Christmas shows, fans will probably not be able to see The Tribal Chief compete this year. The Universal Champion has not been booked for any shows this year, and is rumored to be competing at Royal Rumble in 2023 next.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre both suffered ruptured eardrums. The injuries are not severe, and the two men are expected to recover soon. He also stated that it is a short-term injury and that both men should be cleared soon.

''Both Reigns and McIntyre are out of action for right now due to suffering ruptured eardrums at Survivor Series. It’s a short-term thing and both should be back soon. Reigns is not on any of the post-Christmas shows, not even MSG. McIntyre is expected back for those shows.''

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre got injured during War Games

It was reported earlier that Reigns suffered a ruptured eardrum due to a slap from Kevin Owens. Rumors indicated that the Universal Champion was not happy and was furious after the match. However, things died down later, and there was no major heat between him and Owens. Dave Meltzer also reported that Drew McIntyre also got injured during the same match. Despite the injury, he worked the Portland house show.

''McIntyre was hurt at Survivor Series but kept working on it through the 12/4 house show in Portland, ME, but didn’t realize he was hurt that bad until he was examined after that show. He posted being medically disqualified on 12/5 but he and WWE did not say what the exact injury was.''

It remains to be seen when Roman Reigns will finally return to WWE. There is a chance that if the company decides to go ahead with the Day 1 PLE, then it would be safe to assume that The Tribal Chief will be a part of it. Unfortunately, the chances of Reigns returning this year are very low.

