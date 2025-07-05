17-time WWE champion to help The Judgment Day following shocking betrayal at major show? Exploring the possibility 

The Judgment Day has once again risen to power on WWE RAW after months of tension and conflict. Each member of the faction has a championship around their waist. However, a major challenge lies ahead of them as Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez will have to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship in a multi-tag team match at Evolution 2.0.

Ad

This would be a tough challenge for the duo, but a 17-time WWE champion's shocking betrayal could help Perez and Rodriguez retain their gold. This week on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss earned an opportunity to compete for the Women's Tag Team Titles at Evolution. After weeks of conflict, The Queen finally agreed to team up with Bliss, and they ended up with a victory.

Following the big win, Flair even hugged Little Miss Bliss. However, this could be nothing but a big trap. In a shocking turn of events, Charlotte Flair could turn on Alexa Bliss at Evolution, leaving the WWE Universe stunned. Her shocking betrayal could help Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez retain their championship.

Ad

Trending

Flair's actions often have an ulterior motive, and her decision to team up with Bliss may be driven by the same intent. The Nature Girl has been showing disagreement with her former friend for the past few weeks. Time and time again, she disregarded the idea of forming a tag team with Alexa Bliss.

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

Charlotte Flair may want to teach the latter a lesson, and she could be setting up a trap for this very reason. Just when Bliss would least expect it, Flair could backstab her during their tag team match at Evolution. She could walk away from the ring after betraying The Five Feet of Fury. While there is a good possibility of it happening, it is merely speculation.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Charlotte Flair to face Alexa Bliss in a match at WWE SummerSlam?

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are two of the biggest stars in the women's division. They achieved huge success as singles stars in WWE. However, the two superstars forming a tag team doesn't fit their usual characters. Triple H may have brought them together only to sow the seeds of a singles match between the two.

Ad

If Flair ends up betraying Bliss at Evolution, there is a high chance that it could lead to a blockbuster feud between them. The two veterans could face each other in a marquee match at SummerSlam this year. The creative team will have adequate time to build this match after Evolution.

WWE is set to host the biggest edition of SummerSlam this year in MetLife Stadium, as it will be a two-night event. The company is looking to make it a star-studded card, and Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss will be a blockbuster match that could set the internet abuzz.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It is a match that oozes star power as both women are absolute icons in pro wrestling. WWE seems to be heading towards this bout for the August PLE. It remains to be seen how the story develops in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!