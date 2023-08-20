17-year veteran could join The Judgment Day at WWE Survivor Series 2023

WWE SummerSlam may have only just taken place, but it appears that plans for the final "big four" event of 2023 could already be in motion.

Survivor Series will take place on November 25, and the WarGames bout could be added to the show again. If The Judgment Day competes in the multi-man contest, they will be forced to recruit a new member.

Over the past few weeks, JD McDonagh has played an important role on RAW, and speculation has already begun about him potentially replacing Damian Priest in The Judgment Day.

Finn Balor and McDonagh have known each other for many years and could work well as stablemates in The Judgment Day. At present, it appears as though Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens could make up one War Games team. This lineup could allow Damian Priest, McDonagh, Balor, and Dominik Mysterio to make up the other.

McDonagh started his pro wrestling career in 2006 and has been part of the business for 17 years. He could excel under The Prince's tutelage if he joins The Judgment Day soon.

Could WWE hint at Damian Priest's departure from the faction at Survivor Series?

If WWE can delay the story with McDonagh for the next few weeks, the 17-year veteran could join The Judgment Day in November ahead of Survivor Series. This could mark the beginning of a new angle with Priest on his way out.

If McDonagh is able to dominate the WarGames match and get the win for his team, this could lead to even more tension between Finn Balor and Priest. The Archer of Infamy already appears jealous of Balor's new friend. Hence, the former NXT star's arrival could widen the cracks in the heel faction.

Priest and Balor have been close throughout their time in The Judgment Day, with Dominik and Ripley often doing their own thing on other brands. The fact that the two men have had issues in recent months and Balor now has a new ally has led to rumors of Priest's exit from the group.

Do you think McDonagh will join The Judgment Day at WWE Survivor Series? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

