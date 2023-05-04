33-year-old WWE star has been "discussed" as a potential new member of The Judgment Day - Reports

Following the WWE draft, it has been reported that the company's higher-ups are considering having new RAW star JD McDonagh join The Judgment Day.

The faction has been one of the most dominant forces in the company over the past year, with Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor all improving their status as superstars in the process.

According to a recent report from Boozer 666, the 33-year-old Irish star potentially joining the villainous faction has been "discussed heavily" by WWE Creative.

Backlash is certainly a big event for the group as Rhea Ripley will put her SmackDown Women's title on the line against Zelina Vega, whilst Damian Priest will take on music superstar Bad Bunny in a San Juan street fight.

Finn Balor on how Judgment Day has impacted his WWE career

Having spent almost 10 years in the company, the former Universal Champion has always been a popular star, but in recent years his character was arguably starting to become rather stale.

However, since joining The Judgment Day last year, Finn Balor has had a career resurgence. During a recent interview with ESPN, Balor stated why he has enjoyed his time in the group so much.

"It’s reignited my passion for the business (being in Judgment Day). I don’t wanna say I was getting repetitive or stale but, I was getting very comfortable in the routine the I was in and I could go out there with my eyes closed and kind of perform and I felt fine, I felt comfortable and I don’t think that’s a good place to be. You wanna kind of push yourself and you wanna be excited to go out there and try something new." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Check out the full interview below:

At WrestleMania 39 last month, The Judgment Day was well rewarded for all their hard work in 2022, with Balor, Ripley, and Dominik all being booked in huge marquee matches on the show.

Which WWE Superstar should join The Judgment Day? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes