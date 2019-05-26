18 ex-WWE Superstars who were part of AEW Double or Nothing

Dean Ambrose was the surprising star of the night

AEW's first ever show, Double or Nothing, was an incredible spectacle as it had a mix of everything. As expected, the in-ring wrestling was great to watch, while the storylines also kept us invested in the product.

For WWE fans, there were a few familiar names and a whole of host indie Superstars who they wouldn't have heard before.

There were quite a few former WWE Superstars at the show - from former WWE Champions to NXT stars, to those that were jobbers or didn't make it at WWE but made it big outside of the promotion.

Let's take a look at all the former WWE Superstars who made an appearance at AEW's Double or Nothing:

(Ring announcer Justin Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, who were both a part of Double or Nothing have not been included in this list)

#1 Frankie Kazarian

Frankie Kazarian in a backstage segment

Frankie Kazarian was part of a six-man tag team match where he, Scorpio Sky and Christopher Daniels faced off against Strong Hearts. Kazarian was part of WWE briefly in 2005 and featured on Velocity, but left the company that very same year.

#2 Scorpio Sky

Scorpio Sky and Kane in a vignette

Scorpio Sky was a jobber on WWE television in 2012 and 2013, featuring in a segment involving Kane, and then briefly once again next year.

#3 Christopher Daniels

Christopher Daniels

Christopher Daniels is one of the most experienced wrestlers on AEW, and was briefly a part of WWE way back between 1998 and 2001 and was a jobber, appearing on shows like Jakked, Shotgun Saturday Night, and Sunday Night Heat.

#4 Shawn Spears

Shawn Spears, who was known as Tye Dillinger in WWE

The most recent WWE Superstar, Shawn Spears, who went by the ring name Tye Dillinger in WWE, was announced as another wrestler of AEW recently. He took part in the 21-man Casino Battle Royale at AEW's Double or Nothing.

#5 Billy Gunn

Billy Gunn and Cody Rhodes, both former WWE Superstars

WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year, is a backstage producer at AEW, and was also a part of the Casino Battle Royale.

