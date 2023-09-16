18-year veteran to end Gunther's record title reign? Exploring massive swerve most WWE fans missed!

Gunther's tenure as the Intercontinental Champion has been remarkable. As the leader of the Imperium faction, he has solidified his status as a prominent figure on the WWE's main roster. He recently achieved the honour of being the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion, surpassing the previous record set by Honky Tonk Man.

He has established himself as one of the greatest titleholders in the company's history. He has not yet been pinned on the main roster, but that could change if WWE decides to put Dominik Mysterio against Gunther in the upcoming future.

Dominik has demonstrated exceptional performance as the primary heel on RAW while holding the NXT North American title. However, Dominik's achievements have merely reached an initial stage. His primary objective is to secure a major main roster championship, with a specific focus on attaining the Intercontinental belt.

Before achieving stardom, a youthful Dominik was embroiled in a family conflict with Eddie Guerrero in 2005. He asserted his status as an 18-year veteran in a recent interview and claimed that he is entitled to greater respect within the Stamford-based promotion.

In an interview with G Moniy, Dominik Mysterio expressed his desire to expand his accolades by bringing more titles to The Judgment Day, with a particular focus on challenging The Ring General for Intercontinental title.

"Man, I would love to hold some titles, whether it's singles gold or tag team gold. I know Finn and Damien just recently beat the Undisputed Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, so there's a shot there. And even GUNTHER, man, I don't know if I'd take him one-on-one but if we can get a triple threat match going, somewhere I can sneak in uh… or I can sneak in a victory maybe, I don't know. Who knows what the future has in store for ex-con Dom. We'll see. [H/T SportzWiki]

Dominik Mysterio has proven himself time and again. From his debut at SummerSlam 2020 to winning the Tag Team Championships with his father and further moving on to win the NXT North American title, he has his share of achievements. Regardless of whether Dominik secures his match against the former Walter, it is apparent that Dominik possesses ambitious aspirations as he is working on establishing his trajectory and solidifying his place in the corridors of Stamford-based promotion.

It may be a possibility that Dominik will not emerge victorious in a confrontation with the Intercontinental Champion, but this event will certainly captivate viewers on a large scale. The plans for Dominik within WWE following his title defence at NXT No Mercy remain uncertain, but a feud with Gunther definitely wouldn't hurt.

Gunther suffered his first loss last week on RAW

The Ring General's dominance persisted for a period exceeding one year before being disrupted by Chad Gable on last week's Monday Night RAW.

In a fiercely contested encounter, both men displayed maximum effort in their pursuit of the Intercontinental Title. In the concluding moments, Gable executed a suplex on Gunther, propelling him to the timekeeper's area. Gable quickly returned to the ring while the Austrian star was counted out.

Gable was ecstatic about his victory despite the circumstances, and Gunther was visibly upset by the result, emphasising the weight of this setback in Gunther's otherwise dominant run. Even though the champion wasn't pinned, he felt less invincible. WWE put a strong focus on his initial defeat, prompting speculation on his future direction.

It's unclear what this outcome means going forward for the two wrestlers, but this match has certainly paved the way for more encounters.

