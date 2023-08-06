"I deserve more respect" - "18-year veteran" sends bold message to WWE

Dominik Mysterio recently claimed he is an 18-year veteran, stating that he deserves more respect in WWE.

Before becoming a superstar, a young Dominik was involved in his father's feud with Eddie Guerrero in 2005. Nearly 16 years later, he returned to WWE TV to help Rey Mysterio. He has since become a full-time in-ring competitor and a Judgment Day member. The 26-year-old is now the NXT North American Champion.

Dominik Mysterio recently demanded more respect as an "18-year veteran" in an interview with This Is Awesome:

"[What does respect mean to you?] Respect to me is absolutely everything. Mami's the only one that respects me around here. Finn (Balor) and Damian (Priest) obviously respect me. But as an 18-year veteran, I deserve more respect than what I'm given. [I'm sorry, 18 years?] Yeah, 18 years. Did you forget how to do math all of a sudden? [You're a young sports entertainer?] 18 years, Bob [Greg]. SummerSlam '05, my dad vs deadbeat Rey Mysterio for the custody of yours truly. That was my debut. 18 years," he said. [From 01:28 to 02:10]

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took a shot at Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio joined Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest in The Judgment Day last September after turning on his father, Rey Mysterio, and Edge at Clash at the Castle. Although all factions in WWE seem to have a leader, The Judgment Day does not have one.

Speaking at the SummerSlam press conference, Triple H took a shot at Dominik while addressing The Judgment Day's leadership.

"The interesting thing with The Bloodline different from Judgment Day, Bloodline has a very distinct leader. Judgment Day sort of doesn't. You can make the argument it's Rhea. You can make the argument it's Damian. You can make the argument it's Finn. I don't think anybody will make the argument it's Dominik. But he's an important cog in that wheel," The Game said. [From 00:20 to 00:44]

