[Watch] Fan footage gives another clue The Judgment Day is about to crumble after WWE SummerSlam

The Judgment Day does not seem united after Finn Balor's loss to Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam.

Finn Balor and Seth Rollins had an impressive World Heavyweight Championship match last night at SummerSlam. During the bout, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio made their way to the ringside and attempted to interfere. Priest threw his Money in the Bank briefcase to Balor. He then went to the other side to distract the referee. However, the plan backfired after The Visionary used Priest's briefcase to stomp Balor's head on it. Rollins then pinned The Prince to retain his championship.

After the match, Balor and Priest stared at each other in disappointment as cameras moved to a backstage segment. Fan footage later showed the two having a heated argument as they headed backstage while Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio tried to keep the peace and separate them.

Balor and Priest have previously had issues after the latter distracted his teammate during his World Heavyweight Championship match against Rollins at Money in the Bank to cost him the bout. Although they seemed to have put their differences behind them, the fan footage could be a clue that The Judgment Day is about to crumble like The Bloodline.

WWE SummerSlam was a lot to process for Rhea Ripley

While Damian Priest and Finn Balor have been bumping heads over the past few weeks, Rhea Ripley has tried to keep The Judgment Day united. However, she admitted that what happened at SummerSlam was "a lot to process" for her.

The WWE Women's World Champion took to her Instagram story to make a statement before she went to bed after the eventful night.

"Held together with a Killa haircut and new tattoo... Tonight was a lot to process. Goodnight," she wrote.

