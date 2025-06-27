19-year-old second-generation star to make WWE debut and help Goldberg dethrone Gunther? Exploring the possibility

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg returned to the company a couple of weeks ago, confronting Gunther. This confrontation also occurred at Bad Blood 2024, when The Ring General called out the Icon and took a shot at him, both as a wrestler and a father, which led the legend to jump off the barricade to go face-to-face with the champion before security intervened.
However, during the confrontation following his return on RAW, the legend challenged Gunther for a World Heavyweight Championship match at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event, which is set to take place in Goldberg’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. The match will be the legend’s last wrestling match before he hangs up his boots.
Considering this would be his final match, fans believe that Goldberg may not walk out as the champion. However, the Hall of Famer’s 19-year-old son, Gage, could get involved in the match to help his father dethrone the Ring General and end his career on a high note.
A potential interference from the second-generation star would make headlines all around the world and open doors for numerous new storylines in the future. While Gage has been seen in WWE before, during Goldberg’s rivalry with Bobby Lashley, he was not signed with the company at the time.
However, he could sign a contract with the Stamford-based company this time around, stealing all the spotlight and giving him a massive boost.
Does Gage Goldberg see himself as a future WWE Superstar?
Gage Goldberg has made a major name for himself as a linebacker over the years, and currently plays for the University of Colorado. The star has often discussed pursuing a football career and has managed to become a popular figure.
However, in a recent interview with Bill Apter, the star also addressed a potential career in the wrestling industry. Gage stated that WWE was always his backup plan after football, and also revealed how being the son of a WWE Hall of Famer has affected him.
“I mean, it's definitely tough. You got the upsides and the downsides, for sure. Real-life scenario, you're in a football game, every single play there's someone coming for your head because you got the last name Goldberg on your jersey, so, that's definitely one thing…It's there. It's a backup plan for sure. Football's a priority 100%, but it's a backup plan. Football is my main plan, WWE is my backup plan 100%."
With a potential wrestling career in plans, Gage could end up surprising fans at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Time will tell what the star has planned for his future.