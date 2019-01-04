2 Possible Opponents For Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 35

Avik Das
04 Jan 2019, 19:38 IST

Rey Mysterio is a big name in WWE, and he is one of the leading superstars on Smackdown Live. He made his WWE return last year at the Royal Rumble. Mysterio was involved in an intense feud with Randy Orton, and he defeated Orton at TLC. He also participated in the fatal 5-way match on Smackdown Live this week but he lost the match. Mysterio made his WWE debut in 2002, and he is one of the few superstars competing in Smackdown who is a veteran on the blue brand. He has attained plenty of success in his wrestling career. He has had several top-notch opponents in his career such as Kane, John Cena and CM Punk. He is swift in the squared circle, and he is known for his high flying ability.

Mysterio won the Intercontinental title twice, Cruiserweight title thrice, Tag team titles four times and the WWE title three times. As a matter of fact, he also won the Royal Rumble match in 2006. The 44-year old is still agile in the ring, and he is capable of providing awe-inspiring matches. He defeated Nakamura when he returned to Smackdown Live last year. His feud with Randy Orton has been interesting. Nevertheless, Rey Mysterio's rivalry with Orton might not extend till Wrestlemania 35.

Many talented superstars are capable of facing Rey Mysterio. Here we discuss two superstars who should face Rey Mysterio at Wrestlemania 35.

#1 Kalisto

Kalisto can be a great choice to face Rey Mysterio at Wrestlemania 35. Kalisto is also a masked wrestler, and he has a similar appearance to Rey Mysterio. Kalisto performs on 205 Live, but he is also part of Raw. Kalisto does not perform on Smackdown Live, but a brand switch is possible before Wrestlemania.

Currently, Kalisto is part of the Lucha House Party who were involved in an angle with The Revival. Kalisto beat Lio Rush on 205 Live this week, and he qualified for the fatal four-way match at Royal Rumble where the Cruiserweight champion Buddy Murphy will defend his title.

WWE signed Kalisto in 2013, and he won the NXT tag team titles once. Subsequently, he made his main roster debut in 2015. He won the US title twice and the Cruiserweight title once. Kalisto is an excellent high flyer, and he can provide an incredible match against Rey Mysterio. In fact, Kalisto and Rey Mysterio have similar wrestling style. The rivalry could be exciting for the WWE Universe, and they can steal the show at Wrestlemania 35.

#2 Daniel Bryan

Daniel could be an ideal choice to face Rey Mysterio at Wrestlemania 35. Bryan is currently in Smackdown Live, and he is the WWE champion. He defeated AJ Styles at TLC, and he is set to defend his title against Styles at Royal Rumble. Rey Mysterio could challenge Bryan for the WWE title if he stays champion till Wrestlemania. Daniel Bryan is an incredible performer in the squared circle, and he is one of the best technical wrestlers in the WWE. He made his WWE debut in 2010, but he did get a big push after his debut. However, he became a fan favourite, as his Yes chant gained massive popularity.

Bryan won several titles in his career. He won the Intercontinental title once, tag team titles once, US title once and the WWE title five times. In fact, he is a Grand Slam champion. Bryan turned heel when he won the WWE title from AJ Styles last year. He has established himself as a top heel of the blue brand. Though Rey Mysterio and Daniel Bryan locked horns before, the rivalry could be enthralling because Bryan is a heel.

