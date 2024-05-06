2 current WWE champions and 2 other stars who missed Backlash 2024

The historic Backlash Premium Live Event is in the history books, but the show still has fans buzzing with excitement. The first-ever PLE in France turned out to be a spectacle.

While the Lyon crowd was the persistent and certain highlight of the well-received event, credit must be given to the talented WWE Superstars who competed on Saturday.

Cody Rhodes successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles in an instant classic. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair won the Women's Tag Team Titles. Damain Priest also retained the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso.

However, despite the wide variety of talent on the card, several Superstars missed Backlash 2024, including current titleholders.

#4. Women's World Champion Becky Lynch didn't compete at Backlash 2024

Expand Tweet

The last month has been pretty eventful for "The Man" Becky Lynch. Lynch was unsuccessful in her attempt to dethrone Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL: Night One.

In a surprising twist, Ripley fell with an unexpected injury, leaving the Women's World Championship in abeyance. The Man clinched the opportunity and won a Battle Royal to become the new champion.

Despite reaching the summit of the RAW Women's Division again, Lynch still couldn't secure a spot in the first PLE of "The New Era." In fairness, there was insufficient time to craft a legitimate storyline worthy of a slot on the card.

However, Triple H should have considered using Lynch for an open challenge or an extended backstage segment that would have gotten the Women's World Title more mainstream coverage.

#3. Drew McIntyre

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre may be one of the most entertaining acts of the modern era of pro wrestling. McIntyre has shown incredible character development during his heated program with CM Punk.

Most would have been overwhelmed by Punk's undeniable charisma and stellar promo skills, but The Scottish Warrior has risen to the occasion. Courtesy of some hilarious social media interactions and mic work, he has become a must-see character.

However, despite his many talents, McIntyre missed Backlash. Apparently, the former World Heavyweight Champion was nursing an elbow injury. Therefore, the company couldn't risk having him compete on such a massive occasion.

Still, they should have considered using him on the expert panel where CM Punk and Big E were busy dissecting and breaking down matches.

#2. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

This one was pretty underwhelming and questionable. WWE had a crisp, red-hot Triple Threat Match ready for Backlash:France, ye the company believed otherwise.

A desparate Chad Gable and vicious "Big" Bronson Reed are gunning for the workhorse championship. Sami Zayn was more than willing to give both men a shot at his IC Title.

Zayn vs. Gable vs. Reed would have stolen the show at Backlash. Lyon would have been extremely loud for this potential classic, and for good reason.

#1. Gunther

Gunther is known for his hard-hitting, mat-based wreslting style. But, before he was chopping Superstars in WWE, The Ring General built quite the resume in Europe, becoming one of the most feared stars on the continent.

Although he receives negative reactions in the US due to his impressive heel work, Gunther is usually cheered in Europe. Despite his popularity in the region, WWE opted not to use the former Intercontinental Champion.

The Austrian Anomaly declared his intention to become King of The Ring and the commentators hyped his First Round Match with Sheamus on the show. Perhaps, Triple H could have considered moving up that encounter to Backlash: France to draw more attention.