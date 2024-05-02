Major WWE star confirms injury; explains which star is responsible

WWE has recently been rattled with injuries, as several top superstars have been forced out of action after getting injured. Former World Champion Drew McIntyre has opened up about how he injured his elbow at WrestleMania XL.

The Scottish Warrior put forth an impressive performance at The Showcase of the Immortals, defeating Seth Rollins to become the World Heavyweight Champion. After winning the title, the 38-year-old confronted CM Punk, who was calling the match alongside Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Pat McAfee. However, The Best in the World attacked McIntyre in retaliation, which was followed by Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to win the title.

During his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Drew McIntyre accused CM Punk of attacking him from behind and injuring his elbow. He called out The Second City Saint for costing him the Fatal Four-Way match he contested despite the injury.

He further fired shots at Punk, stating the latter was sitting on his couch and collecting his paycheck while he was putting in the work after getting injured:

"You know what happened at Mania when [CM Punk] attacked me from behind and swept my legs out? He fractured my elbow. Broken bones in it. You know what I did the next day? I wrestled in a four-way match, and I would have won if it wasn't for CM Punk. I've been taping up every week. I did a European tour where I wrestled Jey Uso every single night. He's sitting on his couch, collecting his big paycheck, thinking he can kiss corporate ar*e and keep cashing those checks while I'm putting in work. Who is the bad guy? Who is the delusional one? Who is the hypocrite?" [H/T: Fightful]

Drew McIntyre sends message to recently released WWE Superstar

WWE recently released several superstars, including Drew McIntyre's former stablemate, Jinder Mahal, from his contract. The Scottish Warrior sent a message to The Modern Day Maharaja on social media following his surprise release.

Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal were members of the comedy group 3MB back in the day. The faction also included former WWE Superstar Heath Slater. Mahal and McIntyre were let go by the wrestling promotion in 2014, only to return in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Following Mahal's recent departure from WWE, the former Intercontinental Champion took to X/Twitter to post a picture of himself alongside Jinder. McIntyre also sent a message of encouragement to the former WWE Champion.

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk continued their rivalry on the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW. The two former WWE Champions are expected to lock horns as soon as The Best In The World gets medically cleared to compete.

