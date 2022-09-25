2 Current WWE Women who split from their AEW partner and 2 that married them

WWE and AEW have been seen as mortal enemies since 2019, but whilst fans have this perception, there are several stars who have been able to maintain relationships with wrestlers from rival promotions.

On the flip side, there are also a small number of couples who have split since being part of opposing promotions.

The following list looks at two such current WWE women who have split from their AEW partners and two who recently married.

#4. Married - WWE star Charlotte Flair and Andrade

Charlotte Flair is the most decorated female wrestler in WWE history, but whilst working for the company, she began dating fellow star Andrade. The duo later announced their engagement on New Year's Day in 2020, before Andrade requested his release.

Several rumors surrounded the couple following Andrade's move over to AEW, but the couple's relationship remained intact and Charlotte was even granted leave to marry Andrade back in May. Flair has since been on hiatus from the company and is expected to make her return shortly.

#3. Split - Bayley and Aaron Solow

Bayley and Aaron Solow were together for several years throughout the former Women's Champions' career in WWE. Solow even wrestled for the company alongside Bayley a number of times and was seen as an alternate for the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic.

Solow made his AEW debut in July 2020 and the couple then worked on rival promotions for a number of months before Solow announced on his Twitter account that the two stars had called off their engagement and parted ways.

The couple met back in 2010 and were together for almost a decade before opting to part ways. Solow has since changed his name to Aaron Solo and continues to wrestle for AEW, whilst Bayley is now the leader of Damage CTRL.

#2. Married - Aja Smith and Leon Ruff

Leon Ruff is a former NXT North American Champion and was one of the surprise releases from WWE last year. Whilst working for the company, Leon was able to perform alongside his partner Aja Smith, who works as an official.

Following Ruff's release, Smith was promoted to the main roster while her partner changed his name to Leon Ruffin and made a number of appearances for AEW.

The couple continued their relationship and announced their marriage earlier this month.

#1. Split - Gigi Dolin and Darby Allin

Gigi Dolin is currently known as one-third of Toxic Attraction and has been pushed as one of the biggest stars in NXT's Women's Division. During her time in AEW, Dolin went by her real name Priscilla Kelly and was married to fellow star Darby Allin.

The couple married back in 2018 but announced in August 2020 that they had opted to divorce. The couple have since remained friends, but Kelly has moved on to become Gigi Dolin in WWE whilst her former partner has become one of the best-known wrestlers in AEW.

Do you know of any other couples split between the two promotions? Have your say in the comments section below.

