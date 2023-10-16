2 former champions secretly re-signed by Triple H to make major return on WWE RAW and challenge for the title? Exploring potential twist

Triple H has made a lot of changes during his time in charge of the company, and before Vince McMahon had returned, he was bringing back several big stars. After McMahon's return, it appeared that the number of returning stars slowed down. But now, after being in charge of creative alone again, he might be bringing back two stars he had secretly re-signed - The Authors of Pain.

There were reports earlier this year that The Authors of Pain had been secretly re-signed by Triple H before McMahon's return. However, they never debuted on the show afterward. Having been let go previously, there was talk that their old manager, Paul Ellering, was also heavily involved in having them sign back with the company again.

Heading into WWE RAW, it's the season premiere of the red brand. While SmackDown had several big appearances and changes in the form of Triple H's announcement, there might be a few surprises planned for RAW as well.

One such surprise may come in the form of the Authors of Pain finally returning to WWE TV after such a long absence. Given their ability in the ring, and with the pairing of Paul Ellering, they'd immediately be thrown into contention for major titles. With Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso being open about their tag titles and defending against all challengers, they would be the obvious targets for the returning tag team as well.

While more will be revealed on RAW itself, it remains to be seen if that's how things play out on the season premiere.

Triple H has a lot to do now being the one in charge of all stories in WWE

As per reports, Triple H is now in charge of the entire creative direction for WWE. With Vince McMahon apparently sidelined once again after the merger with Endeavor, the star now has much more power than before.

With that being the case, he certainly has a lot to do heading into WrestleMania. Given the number of last-minute changes that had become common before shows, it remains to be seen how he uses this new-found power to direct what happens next in WWE.

There are a lot of big stories playing out, but the coming episodes might reveal what he has planned.