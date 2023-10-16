Recent major change by Triple H to see a WWE champion refuse to wrestle launching a strike on RAW? Analysing the possibility 

Triple H shook up WWE with some major changes ahead of the end of the year. The WWE official has changed a lot of what's going on in the company, and while the reaction has mostly been positive, there might be one current champion who won't be happy with any of it. The star in question is Chelsea Green.

Green has made it clear over the past several months that she has an issue with any authority figure who does not cater to her every whim. In fact, she might have helped age Adam Pearce faster than his time during this period, as a result of her demands and issues that she's not hesitated to bring up to him.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has not hesitated to let her issues be known, or even make it clear that she hates Adam Pearce. So, seeing Triple H promote Pearce, instead of punishing him, for making things "difficult" for her, might not sit well with her at all.

Expand Tweet

On top of that, her demand to Nick Aldis for new titles to be introduced was also dismissed on SmackDown. Overall, she won't be happy with the changes made thus far, and on top of that, the fact that her complaints didn't have any effect. Given the character she is portraying, it would totally be in line for her to launch a protest against such a change by Triple H, and a natural target for her protest would be Pearce.

The star might even refuse to wrestle and launch a "strike" until her demands are met.

Chelsea Green demanded that official Triple H promoted recently, ban Nia Jax from WWE RAW

Green was attacked by Nia Jax on an episode of WWE RAW last month, and she didn't take it well.

On that occasion, she took to Twitter to say that Nia Jax needed to be banned, and told Adam Pearce the same.

Expand Tweet

She also demanded justice for herself.