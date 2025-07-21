  • home icon
  2 legendary stars to quit WWE RAW after having a backstage argument with Adam Pearce? Exploring the possibility

2 legendary stars to quit WWE RAW after having a backstage argument with Adam Pearce? Exploring the possibility

By Subhasish Deb
Published Jul 21, 2025 10:58 GMT
Adam Pearce
Adam Pearce [Image Credit: WWE.com and WWE Deutschland's IG]

Adam Pearce has been doing a great job for the past few weeks, managing the chaos on WWE RAW. However, some things continue to be a nagging problem for the General Manager. SummerSlam is just two weeks away, and fans may witness a major development on the red brand. Two legendary stars could decide to quit the red brand after a backstage argument with Pearce.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods might walk away from Monday Night RAW. The New Day is set to compete in a number one contenders Triple Threat Match for the World Tag Team Championship tonight against LWO and American Made. However, the duo is expected to lose this bout, and the weight of defeat could take a huge toll on their morale.

Following the loss, Woods and Kingston could rush to Adam Pearce's office to seek another title opportunity as always. But the RAW GM could refuse to give them any further chances. Such a decision by the WWE official could enrage The New Day. Unable to hold back their frustrations, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods could decide to quit Monday Night RAW.

The New Day has been wandering directionless since losing the World Tag Team Championship. Even when Woods and Kingston were the champions, the two stars were not involved in any significant storylines on WWE RAW. Therefore, the company could give the legendary duo a short break before bringing them back for a future storyline down the line.

While the possibility of it happening is good, this is purely speculation as of now. It remains to be seen how things shape up for The New Day tonight.

The New Day to move to SmackDown after leaving WWE RAW following SummerSlam?

The New Day has been part of WWE RAW for quite some time. However, Triple H might decide to give them a fresh start after SummerSlam. If Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods decide to walk away from the red brand after a potential defeat tonight, WWE might move the duo to SmackDown.

This will give them a new direction, allowing them to re-establish themselves on the main roster. The SmackDown tag team division is filled with several talented tag teams. However, it lacks a top heel like The New Day. Therefore, Kingston and Woods could fill that role and pave the way for some great feuds.

The New Day could compete in some dream matches against tag teams like Fraxiom, Motor City Machine Guns, Andrade & Rey Fenix, and even Street Profits. It could give rise to a new chapter for the legendary duo in the company following an underwhelming run in the past few months on RAW.

Additionally, WWE could consider moving another tag team from SmackDown to Monday Night RAW if The New Day transitions to the blue brand. Such a shift could inject fresh energy into WWE RAW’s tag team division.

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
