2 new factions to form at WWE Clash at the Castle? Exploring the high chances

WWE Clash at the Castle is less than two weeks away. Scheduled to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, the show will likely feature numerous surprises for the WWE Universe. After all, some of the promotion's top stars, including Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes, will be in action. If that is not enough, fans could also bear witness to the birth of two new factions.

Last night on RAW, Sami Zayn gave Chad Gable exactly what he wanted. Tired of Gable's whining, the Intercontinental Champion decided to grant him a title shot at Clash at the Castle. It was a huge decision and one that could very well change the landscape of WWE. Why? Well, all signs point to the Alpha Academy betraying Master Gable and siding with Zayn, forcing the heel star to look for new allies.

It wouldn't be all that surprising to see Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri side with Zayn on June 15. They seem to have reached their limit with Chad Gable and could decide to switch sides and learn under the wing of the Intercontinental Champion.

In the last few weeks, Gable has proven himself to be a master manipulator. Hence, he could have Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers, who he has been talking with backstage, waiting on the sidelines to replace his students.

With that, two new factions could be formed in Glasgow. One might feature Zayn as the leader, while Otis, Tozawa, and Durpi could be his teammates. Chad Gable could combine forces with Nile and The Creed Brothers to form another formidable stable.

That said, at the end of the day, this is all just speculation and there is no telling what will happen at Clash at the Castle.

The Clash at the Castle match card is shaping up nicely with several titles on the line

Clash at the Castle is sure to be an epic premium live event. The spectacle's match card is shaping up quite nicely. The Intercontinental, World Heavyweight, and WWE Women's Championships will be defended on the show. Damian Priest and Bayley will take on Scotland's own Drew McIntyre and Piper Niven, respectively.

Furthermore, Triple H and WWE creative are seemingly building toward having at least three more title bouts at the event. Cody Rhodes could defend his gold against AJ Styles, LA Knight could challenge Logan Paul, and the Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair might have several tag teams vying for their title. All this put together makes for a stacked match card.

As mentioned earlier, the WWE Universe could be in for a few surprises at Clash at the Castle. After all, a title change or two could take place on June 15.