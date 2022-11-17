2 real-life couples WWE could re-sign and 3 they could reunite

Since Triple H took over the reins of WWE back in the summer, there have been several high-profile returns. The Game has brought back many popular stars and has already reunited many couples.

The likes of Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Madcap Moss and Emma, and even Raquel Rodriguez and Braun Strowman are all now working for the same company once again. These couples could be joined by several more if rumors are to be believed, with Triple H reportedly still looking to re-sign more former stars.

The following list looks at just three couples who could be reunited and two who could be re-signed.

#5. Reunite - Cody Rhodes and Brandi

Cody Rhodes is currently sidelined after suffering a pectoral tear ahead of Hell in a Cell earlier this year. The star made quite the impression in AEW before returning to WWE. However, he came back to the company without his wife.

Rhodes and Brandi were seen as a power couple in All Elite Wrestling, and at present, his wife isn't under any contract that could keep her away from the Stamford-based company.

It would be interesting if Brandi could make her return since she could never show her in-ring potential when she was signed as a ring announcer under the name Eden Stiles.

#4. Re-sign - Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona

The speculation over the past few days appears to have firmly hit Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona. Since their WWE release, the couple has been making waves in IMPACT Wrestling and on the independent circuit.

Cardona wrestled as Zack Ryder for over a decade in WWE, but his wife wasn't given time to make an impression on the main roster ahead of her exit. After recently departing IMPACT Wrestling, fans believe Green could be on her way back since Triple H seems to be creating an unstoppable women's division.

#3. Reunite - Rhea Ripley and Buddy Murphy

Rhea Ripley may be connected to Dominik Mysterio on-screen at present, but in real life, the former women's champion is in a relationship with AEW star Buddy Matthews. Buddy was once part of WWE before the couple started dating and has been linked to a return despite being contracted to All Elite Wrestling.

The former star could join many other couples who have decided to reunite over the past few months. He could even link up with his new girlfriend as part of The Judgment Day.

#2. Re-sign - Mickie James and Nick Aldis

One couple that appears to be on WWE's radar right now is Nick Aldis and former women's champion Mickie James. While Aldis has never worked for WWE, his wife had a Hall of Fame-worthy career before her release and could be a staple for the women's division that Triple H is currently building.

Rumors currently suggest that The Game is pushing for Aldis to sign. Given his recent departure from the NWA, it appears as though he could be ready to finally make the move over to the one company he has managed to avoid throughout his career.

#1. Reunite - Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman

Bray Wyatt's return to WWE was one of the best in recent memory. There have since been hints that he could bring back several family members. While his brother Bo Dallas and sister Mika appear to be high on the list, his fiancee Jojo could also be close to a return.

Offerman was released alongside Wyatt last year and has since jumped into life as a parent of two young children. The former ring announcer was last seen in 2018 but was recently spotted backstage, which could be a hint regarding her future.

