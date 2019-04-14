×
2 Reasons Sasha Banks Should Leave WWE and 3 Reasons She Shouldn't

Jake Sasko
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
14 Apr 2019

Sasha Banks Is Not Happy With WWE Right Now
Sasha Banks Is Not Happy With WWE Right Now

It has come to light in the last couple of days that Sasha Banks is less than pleased with WWE after the booking of her match at WrestleMania 35. Sasha is reportedly upset that the company booked her and Bayley to lose the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles in their fatal four-way match.

The pair faced Nia Jax and Tamina, Beth Pheonix and Natalya, and the IIconics at 'Mania and lost the titles to Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.

Sasha feels that the titles will now just be used for comedy stints and will not be taken seriously with the IIconcis as champs. It is unclear now what will happen with Sasha but anything could happen within the next few weeks. We don't even know if she and Bayley will even be on the same brand after the Superstar Shake-Up.

There are many arguments of what Sasha should do but here are 3 reasons she should leave WWE and 3 reason she shouldn't.

#3 Shouldn't leave - Four Horsewomen vs Four Horsewomen Match


A Fatal Four-Way Perhaps?
A Fatal Four-Way Perhaps?

The Four Horsewomen of WWE are Sasha Banks, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and The Man Becky Lynch. Becky and Charlotte are not unhappy because they recently just main evented WrestleMania which is the biggest thing you can do in WWE. The four have had a match together in NXT where Sasha won the NXT Women' title.

If Sasha and Bayley are ever going to main event WrestleMania like their friends before them, this seems like the most likely match they would do it in. There is already a built-in story and any woman could walk away as the winner. It might not happen at the Show of Shows but as long as all four are around, it's always a possibility for a Mania main event every year.

While she could stay to fight her fellow Horsewomen, she could also stay to beat some other 4 Horsewomen up. After her match with Ronda at the Royal Rumble, Sasha threw up the Four Horsewomen fingers and left in a heel like manner.

Although Ronda is inactive right now, there is no reason why when she returns they can't do a Four Horsewomen vs Four Horsewomen match at somewhere like Survivor Series. It would be a fun match and with how good Ronda and Shayna are, a great one too.


