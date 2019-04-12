×
WWE Rumor: Major backstage update on Sasha Banks possibly leaving WWE

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.93K   //    12 Apr 2019, 22:34 IST

Sasha Banks
Sasha Banks

What's the story?

As we had reported earlier there was an incident backstage that took place at Wrestlemania 35, which had upset Sasha Banks.

It was stated that Banks was not happy with the last minute change of having the IIconics win the Women's Tag Team Championships at the grandest stage of them all.

With Sasha Banks absent from RAW and SmackDown this week, speculation has been running high as to what the future holds for The Boss and if she will, indeed, be leaving WWE soon.

Also Read: Backstage incident at Wrestlemania 35 angers Sasha Banks; cancels major appearance

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks is a former multi-time RAW Women's Champion and holds the unfortunate distinction of having few successful defenses for her Championships.

She is also the first ever Women's Tag Team Champion, along with Bayley, who won the championships at Elimination Chamber. The Boss 'n' Hug connection lost their Tag Team Championships at Wrestlemania 35 in a fatal 4-way match.

The heart of the matter

It had been reported earlier that while Banks has asked for her release, WWE has given her a few weeks time to reconsider her position.

In the latest update provided by Fightful.com, sources have told them it would be a big surprise if WWE let Sasha Banks out of her contract.

This is very similar to how WWE prevented The Revival from leaving WWE when the team was upset with their booking around January.

What's next?

There are plans that Alexa Bliss is in-line for another major push and will get the upper hand in her feud with Sasha Banks and Bayley. This may have led to further frustration in the two former RAW Women's Champions.

Do you think Sasha Banks and Bayley should leave WWE?

Also Read: Triple H makes a rather interesting comment on the future of former Champion's career in WWE




Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
