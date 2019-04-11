WWE News: Triple H makes a rather interesting comment on the future of former Champion's career in WWE

Triple H

What's the story?

Triple H is a legend, not only inside the WWE ring but also outside of it. The pioneer behind NXT, Triple H was recently a part of a media call and talked about a variety of topics including the man who lost his NXT UK Championship at the recent NXT Takeover-- Pete Dunne.

In case you didn't know...

Even though Dunne is only 25-years-old, he holds the record for the longest reign held by a current WWE Superstar, as he held the UK Championship for an impressive 682-days before losing it to WALTER just a few days back.

The heart of the matter

Triple H seems to be a fan of Pete Dunne and had only good things to say about the Bruiserweight:

As far as a Raw, SmackDown, or anything else…he will do amazing things with his career. He’s (25-years-old) and is just getting started. It’s amazing how good he is at the age he’s at and he’s another guy, when you look at him, starting with us just a couple of years ago, how good he’s become and how much better he is now than he was then. So where does he go? Onward and upward. Whether he’s back in (the NXT UK) title picture or moves on to another title picture. I don’t know that there’s too many people here with a brighter future than him. He’s going to be able to do whatever he wants to do.

Thanks to Fightful.com for the quotes.

What's next?

There have been reports suggesting that Pete Dunne might be called up to the main roster soon, and with the Superstar Shakeup just days away, maybe it is high time that the 25-year-old sensation makes his mark on the main roster.

