WWE Rumors: Daniel Bryan injured again?

Daniel Bryan

What's the story?

Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan was part of one of the best matches at Wrestlemania 35 when he took on Kofi Kingston in order to defend his WWE Championship.

While the 80,000 plus fans in the MetLife stadium were firmly behind Kofi Kingston, it did not deter the Flying Goat to give it his best shot. Unfortunately for Bryan, however, he was unsuccessful in retaining the WWE Championship.

The loss of his WWE Championship might not be the only bad news coming out of Wrestlemania 35 for Daniel Bryan, as reports indicate he might have suffered an injury.

In case you didn't know...

Daniel Bryan has had a rough history when it comes to injuries. Bryan had returned to in-ring competition last year at Wrestlemania after a sabbatical of over 2 years as he was forced to retire in 2016 due to concussion-related injuries.

There were reports stating that Daniel Bryan was not 100% out of danger and would need regular medical checkups after his matches.

The heart of the matter

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Daniel Bryan may have suffered an injury during his WWE Title loss to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday.

The former WWE Champion was waiting to be examined this week, but word coming out of Wrestlemania 35 was that Bryan may have been injured.

What's next?

Even though Wrestlemania 35 in itself was a spectacular event, there are reportedly a number of injuries that took place at the grand event. Ronda Rousey and AJ Styles were two other big names who may have suffered injuries at Wrestlemania 35.

With Daniel Bryan absent from SmackDown after Wrestlemania, it remains to be seen what the nature and extent of his injury is.

