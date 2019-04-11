WWE Rumors: Backstage reason why WWE kept Roman Reigns off RAW after Wrestlemania 35 revealed

Roman Reigns

What's the story?

One of the most surprising aspects of RAW after Wrestlemania this year was the absence of The Big Dog on the show. Roman Reigns did make an appearance once the show went off the air, and it just goes to show that Reigns was in perfect shape for the show but WWE chose not to have him come out.

It is rather surprising that WWE chose not to have one of their biggest stars featured on the RAW after Wrestlemania. Many believed, Reigns might show up on SmackDown much as Drew McIntyre did, but even that did not happen.

We might have found the reason behind Reigns not being a part of RAW.

In case you didn't know...

It was the first time in four years that Roman Reigns was not part of the main event at Wrestlemania this year. However, it wasn't a bad 'Mania for the former WWE Champion as he managed to pick up a win against Drew McIntyre at the grandest stage of them all.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Brad Shephard had to say about Reigns being left out, in his Oh You Didn't Know podcast:

There actually was not a lot of crowd reaction during his match with Drew [at WrestleMania]. I think a lot of that had to do with frankly a situation in the crowd — I’m not trying to be rude — but they intentionally kept him off of TV and RAW.”

Now, of course, they did the after RAW moment with Dean and Seth, but that’s why they kept him off they didn’t want him to — you know the RAW after Mania crowd is brutal. Look what they did… they c*****d all over Kofi Kingston and I’m gonna get into that in a minute because that’s b*****t and this is exactly what WWE deserves.

What's next?

With the Superstar shakeup taking place next week, it will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns stays on RAW or is moved to SmackDown.

