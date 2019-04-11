×
WWE News: The Hardy Boyz reportedly unhappy with 30-year-old Superstar

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
7.60K   //    11 Apr 2019, 00:57 IST

Hardy Boyz
Hardy Boyz

What's the Story?

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, better known as The Hardy Boyz, recently won the SmackDown Tag Team Champions by defeating The Usos in a hard fought match.

The Hardy brothers have now become 8-time Tag Team Champions, and will create the record for most Tag Team Championships won by a team if they can reach 10 reigns, leaving behind the current record of 9 reigns being held by The Dudley Boyz.

However, after they had won their match on SmackDown, they were attacked by Lars Sullivan.

In case you didn't know...

Matt Hardy recently returned to WWE a few weeks back after a long sabbatical. The elder Hardy brother looked in the best shape of his life. The former ECW Champion reunited with his younger brother Jeff Hardy as he made his return on SmackDown instead of RAW.

The fans were shocked when The Hardy Boyz were not a part of the WrestleMania main card this year, and it seems like WWE had planned them winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in advance.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Matt Hardy had to say about being attacked by Sullivan:

Of course we’re upset. You know, it was a great moment. It was a very special moment in the history of Matt and Jeff Hardy. And of course, Lars ruined that moment. But hey, it is what it is. One thing you can’t take away is that we proved tonight we are still the greatest tag team in all of space of time. We made the WWE Universe remember.

To this, Jeff Hardy added:

We should have attacked him with the titles. I mean, what were we thinking? He’s a monster! And wow…that massacre, it was no fun.
(H/T Credit: 411Mania.com)

What's next?

With the Superstar Shakeup coming next week, it will be interesting to see the landscape of the SmackDown Tag Team Divison.

Also Read: Surprising update on WWE's current plans for Dean Ambrose


Topics you might be interested in:
The Hardy Boyz Jeff Hardy Matt Hardy
Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
