2 Reasons why Braun Strowman should win the Universal Championship at Clash Of Champions and 2 Reasons why he shouldn't

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 126 // 30 Aug 2019, 10:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins

This week's RAW established nothing substantial going into the Clash Of Champions. We expected a complex storyline between Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship but that didn't happen.

Instead, Strowman literally just asked Rollins for a shot at the Universal Title and the Architect being a face accepted it straight away.

Furthermore, on the show this week, Strowman said that he could leave Clash Of Champions with three titles hanging around his waist as he was going to face AJ Styles that night. The Phenomenal One, with some underhand tactics, walked away with the title in his hands.

This could also mean that the Monster Among Men may be challenging Styles for the United States Championship in the next few weeks or at Clash Of Champions.

The above scenario means that Strowman could wrestle thrice at Clash Of Champions and that makes the scenario highly improbable.

So, another thing that could possibly happen is that a triple threat match for both, the United States Championship and the Universal Championship involving Styles, Strowman and Rollins taking place at the PPV.

Nevertheless we are going to take a look at two reasons why Strowman should win the Universal Championship and two reasons why he shouldn't:

#4 Should Win - Strowman cannot suffer another setback

The Monster Among Men has momentum on his side

Since his debut as a Wyatt Family member, Braun Strowman has had a rocky WWE career till now. At one point, he was one of the hottest Superstars in the company. He was slated to face and beat the then Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar. But that didn't really happen and he suffered a steady decline.

Advertisement

Maybe it was down to too much screen time as seen with Shane McMahon. Presently, the Monster Among Men has momentum on his side and if he suffers another setback, it wouldn't be good for his character and confidence.

If he really is a monster, WWE should book him like one. He is the natural heir to someone like a Goldberg or a Brock Lesnar and that should be recognized by WWE. A Universal Championship win could do a world of good for the Monster Among Men.

1 / 3 NEXT