×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

2 reasons why Bray Wyatt should interfere in the Universal Title Match and 2 reasons why he should not

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.03K   //    02 Nov 2018, 15:50 IST

Will we see this in the main event of Crown Jewel?
Will we see this in the main event of Crown Jewel?

The Eater of Worlds, Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE TV ever since his former tag team partner Matt Hardy potentially retired from in-ring competition. Wyatt has been one of the most underused superstars on RAW.

He had established himself as the top heel of the SmackDown brand in 2016 and was even successful in capturing the WWE Championship. However, since he moved to the flagship show after WrestleMania 33, he hasn't had a memorable feud. Wyatt feuded with Balor for 2-3 months before igniting a rivalry with 'Woken' Matt Hardy.

Matt Hardy deleted Bray Wyatt, after defeating him in the Hardy Compound, which forced Wyatt to leave the dark side and join forces with Hardy. They formed the team known as "The Deleter of Worlds", and the duo even won the RAW tag team championships in no time. However, due to Hardy's injury issues, he could not continue wrestling and left Wyatt alone.

The rumour mill is running wild currently, with the rumour that Bray Wyatt will make a return at the Crown Jewel PPV, and help Braun Strowman win the Universal title. Here are 2 reasons why Bray should return this way, and 2 why he should not.

#1 He Should - Wyatt and Strowman could form one of the most dangerous pairs on RAW

These two can form a better alliance than Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler
These two can form a better alliance than Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre is supposed to be Braun Strowman's first feud after the latter wins the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. While the Scottish Psychopath has The Show Off Dolph Ziggler's back, Strowman does not have anyone in his corner.

The introduction of Bray Wyatt in this feud will balance both sides, and also the duo of Wyatt and Strowman could decimate the entire Monday Night Raw roster.

It is also being rumored that Wyatt and Harper both could make a return at Crown Jewel. Well, if that happens, then the re-united Wyatt Family could become the flag-bearers of the flagship show in the absence of Roman Reigns.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Crown Jewel 2018 The Wyatt Family Bray Wyatt Braun Strowman
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
5 bold reasons why Brock Lesnar shouldn’t win the...
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling Real Life Stories: Episode 5 - Bray Wyatt,...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Bray Wyatt may return before WWE Super...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why WWE fans should look forward to Brock...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why WWE should bring back Bobby Lashley
RELATED STORY
6 ways Bray Wyatt could return on Raw
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Braun Strowman is an overrated WWE Superstar
RELATED STORY
5 Ways to Rebuild Bray Wyatt After Matt Hardy's Injury 
RELATED STORY
2 Superstars who should be 'fired' from SmackDown Live...
RELATED STORY
5 new factions Bray Wyatt could form within WWE
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us