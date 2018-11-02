2 reasons why Bray Wyatt should interfere in the Universal Title Match and 2 reasons why he should not

Will we see this in the main event of Crown Jewel?

The Eater of Worlds, Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE TV ever since his former tag team partner Matt Hardy potentially retired from in-ring competition. Wyatt has been one of the most underused superstars on RAW.

He had established himself as the top heel of the SmackDown brand in 2016 and was even successful in capturing the WWE Championship. However, since he moved to the flagship show after WrestleMania 33, he hasn't had a memorable feud. Wyatt feuded with Balor for 2-3 months before igniting a rivalry with 'Woken' Matt Hardy.

Matt Hardy deleted Bray Wyatt, after defeating him in the Hardy Compound, which forced Wyatt to leave the dark side and join forces with Hardy. They formed the team known as "The Deleter of Worlds", and the duo even won the RAW tag team championships in no time. However, due to Hardy's injury issues, he could not continue wrestling and left Wyatt alone.

The rumour mill is running wild currently, with the rumour that Bray Wyatt will make a return at the Crown Jewel PPV, and help Braun Strowman win the Universal title. Here are 2 reasons why Bray should return this way, and 2 why he should not.

#1 He Should - Wyatt and Strowman could form one of the most dangerous pairs on RAW

These two can form a better alliance than Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre is supposed to be Braun Strowman's first feud after the latter wins the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. While the Scottish Psychopath has The Show Off Dolph Ziggler's back, Strowman does not have anyone in his corner.

The introduction of Bray Wyatt in this feud will balance both sides, and also the duo of Wyatt and Strowman could decimate the entire Monday Night Raw roster.

It is also being rumored that Wyatt and Harper both could make a return at Crown Jewel. Well, if that happens, then the re-united Wyatt Family could become the flag-bearers of the flagship show in the absence of Roman Reigns.

