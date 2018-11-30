2 reasons why Dean Ambrose should beat Seth Rollins at WWE TLC

Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins are set to compete for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE TLC. So far the build for the match has been solid, establishing Dean Ambrose as the top heel of Monday Night Raw.

Dean Ambrose returned from injury as a helping buddy for Seth Rollins. Seth Rollins's and Dean Ambrose's rivalry started when Ambrose viciously attacked Rollins after winning the Raw Tag Team Championships from the duo of Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

Ambrose's character has taken a U-turn entirely after his return. He looks more like a beast than a lunatic.

Here is why Dean Ambrose should beat Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE TLC.

1# To establish himself as the top heel of RAW

Ambrose was injured for quite a while and had to miss Wrestlemania this year. He returned to the ring to help Seth Rollins retain his Intercontinental Championship against Dolph Ziggler.

When Ambrose returned from injury, we all smelled a heel turn coming sooner or later. During the early days of his return, he acted as a babyface as a part of the Shield. But later on, WWE started to plant the seeds of heel turn of Ambrose. He finally attacked Rollins after winning the Raw Tag Team Champions (shocker).

During the past couple of weeks, Ambrose has delivered some nasty promos humiliating Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. According to Ambrose, the Shield held him back. He further stated that he could have become a lot more of a champion if it wasn't for the Shield.

He also angered Seth Rollins by saying that "Roman got what he deserved", which wasn't a good move by the WWE officials as they should not have mocked someone's illness.

With the new attitude, Ambrose needs to establish himself as the top heel of the company, and beating Seth Rollins will make it easier for him. Currently, Seth Rollins is the top babyface of the company, and losing to Dean will take Ambrose to a whole new level.

