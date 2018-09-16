2 results sure to happen at HIAC because of the Super Show-Down Match Card

It's quite clear that WWE's main focus seems to be Super Show Down happening in Australia than their upcoming Pay-Per-View, Hell in a Cell. The Live Event in Australia is being targeted, advertised and promoted as a Pay-Per-View event, similar to the Greatest Royal Rumble.

While that is okay, WWE seems to have potentially ruined a couple of results because of the match card of Super Show-Down that has surfaced online and is available on Wikipedia.

First, At the Super Show-Down Live Event cum Pay-Per-View happening in Australia, the match stipulated for the Tag-Team Championship is between The New Day and The Bar. Hell in a Cell is happening this Sunday and Super Show-Down on the 6th of October, so it's quite clear that Rusev Day will not go home as champions.

While it was quite evident since The New Day's booking as 5-time Tag-Team Champion was so strong, it's still a little disappointing to know the results already and not expect a surprise. Think of every Roman Reigns' match.

The New Day

The second seems more logical than obvious. The Miz and Daniel Bryan will face off against each other at Super Show-Down in a #1 contender's match for the WWE Championship, and AJ Styles and Samoa Joe will be facing off for the WWE Championship.

Whatever the outcome of the match between The Miz and Daniel Bryan, one thing seems certain. The feud is not heading to WrestleMania and second, either AJ Styles or Samoa Joe will be out of the title picture. Logically, it will be really disappointing if Samoa Joe is out of WWE Championship line after just having returned as possibly one of the best heels.

So there it is. The Super Show Down match card seems to have lots of other surprises as well. While the event will be great considering the matches happening, it will be historic because of Triple H and The Undertaker facing each other One Last Time.