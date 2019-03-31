2 Shocking face turns and 1 heel turn that could happen at WrestleMania 35

Will Roman Reigns turn on Seth Rollins?

WrestleMania 35 is just a few days away now. The WWE Universe is eagerly waiting to see what the company has in store for the latest edition of the annual extravaganza. The Mania match card this year has been stacked up by many interesting and fresh match ups.

The show is going to feature some dream matchups like - AJ Styles vs Randy Orton, Samoa Joe vs Rey Mysterio. WWE megastar The Undertaker is not scheduled to fight during the show at the time of this writing. Roman Reigns made his much-awaited return just in time for WrestleMania and he will be facing Drew McIntyre in one of the marquee matches this year.

The Confirmed matches for Wrestlemania 35 are - Universal Championship - Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins, Raw Women's Championship -- Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair, Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton, Triple H vs. Batista (No Holds Barred), United States Championship -- Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio, The Miz vs. Shane McMahon, Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin, Cruiserweight Championship -- Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Tony Nese, and Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Over the years we have seen numerous heel and face turns happen at WrestleMania events. We witnessed a shocking heel turn after the culmination of the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 34 last year. Shinsuke Nakamura shockingly turned heel and hit AJ Styles with a low-blow in the center of the ring. Similarly, WWE could be planning to shock the fans this year also with some fresh character changes in order to reinvigorate the current product.

Given WrestleMania is the biggest PPV of the year, we can expect some character transformations of major superstars during the course of the show. Here are 2 face turns and 1 heel turn that might happen at WrestleMania 35:

#3 Andrade (face turn)

Andrade needs to turn face

Former NXT Champion Andrade has been embroiled in a feud with Rey Mysterio since the start of the year. The Mexican duo has produced some magnificent matches on Smackdown Live in the past few months. The duo was part of the US title match at the Fastlane PPV. Andrade has been absent from the television screens since then.

On the recent episode of Smackdown Live, it was officially announced that Rey Mysterio will face Samoa Joe for the US title at Wrestlemania 35. But given that their rivalry did not have a proper conclusion, it is expected that Andrade might be added to the US title scene in the following weeks.

We might get to see a triple threat match between Andrade, Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe at WM35. Andrade has been a heel since he has joined the main roster. A face turn could freshen up his current character. Also, his all-around in-ring repertoire suits a babyface character. He might turn face out of respect to Rey Mysterio after having a phenomenal triple threat match.

