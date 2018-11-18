2 Shocking heel and face turns that could happen at Survivor Series 2018

Are we going to witness a brief reunion between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at Survivor Series?

Survivor Series is just a few hours away now and the WWE universe is eagerly waiting to see what the company has in store for this year's edition of the cross-brand extravaganza.

As usual, NXT set an incredibly high bar for the weekend last night with their annual NXT Takeover: WarGames II event, and the main roster are going to have to bring their A-game tonight to maintain that level of quality.

The Survivor Series match card this year is stacked up many interesting match ups. The show is going to feature 3 major first time ever match ups - Daniel Bryan vs Brock Lesnar, Shinsuke Nakamura vs Seth Rollins, and Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair, as well as three Raw Vs SmackDown team encounters.

Major superstars like Becky Lynch, Randy Orton, Dean Ambrose, and AJ Styles are currently not scheduled to appear at the show but the majority of them will be in attendance tonight to possibly interfere in their rivals matches.

Given Survivor Series is a major PPV we can expect some character transformations of major superstars during the course of the show -

Here are 2 heel and 2 face turns that might happen at Survivor Series -

#4 Dolph Ziggler (face turn)

Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre's impending rise towards the top of the food chain is the major reason why this turn is probably going to happen sooner rather than later.

The seeds for this have already been sown on the most recent edition of Monday Night Raw when Drew McIntyre indirectly insulted Dolph Ziggler and asked him to compete with Finn Balor.

Drew McIntyre is clearly being positioned for the main event run in the near future so it makes sense that his association with Ziggler will come to an end soon.

Coming into Survivor Series, both Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre are part of Team Raw for the 5 on 5 traditional match against the Team SmackDown Live.

There is an argument to be made that, in comparison to the other members of the team, Ziggler is the weakest performer on Team Raw, and if he somehow costs his team the victory, then he could end up on the receiving end of an attack from his current tag-team partner.

