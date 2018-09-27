2 superstars rumoured to win the Royal Rumble and 2 who need to

The road to Wrestlemania starts from the epic 'WWE Royal Rumble'

The Royal Rumble is WWE's one of the most anticipated events of the year. The epic battle royal marks the beginning of the road to Wrestlemania.

This year's Royal Rumble was arguably one of the best in recent memory. Thus, the WWE Universe seems to be hyped up about the next year's event. And even though the event is still nearly 4 months away, predictions and speculations have already cropped up all over the internet.

While there are certain names who are rumoured to win the epic match, there are also a few names who need to win the big event in order to make their mark and get that much-needed breakthrough.

So, today in this article I present to you 2 superstars who are rumoured to win the Royal Rumble and 2 who need to.

#4 Rumoured: Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is being considered as the next big thing

Drew McIntyre, time and again, has proven his worth inside the WWE ring. Recently, he has been involved in some 5-star clashes, and currently holds the tag team gold with Dolph Ziggler.

However, according to a report of Cageside Seats, Drew is next in line to clash with Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. This means the probability of The Scottish Psychopath winning the Rumble is high.

WWE could have him assert his supremacy by winning the Rumble.

#3 Rumoured: Andrade "Cien" Almas

Almas has been phenomenal inside the WWE ring

Andrade "Cien" Almas has been nothing sort of impressive during his stay on the main roster. He has impressed both the fans and WWE officials alike.

And according to a report of Cageside Seats, Vince McMahon is cock-a-hoop with Almas, and the probability of him winning the Rumble is very high.

Winning the event could provide Andrade with that much-needed breakthrough. Who knows? 2019 could prove to be his year.

