2 Superstars who should've been a part of WWE World Cup and 2 who should've not

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.18K // 17 Oct 2018, 16:51 IST

The 8 participants of the first ever WWE World Cup

WWE announced the first ever one-night only 8-man tournament titled WWE World Cup to determine the best superstar in the world. The 8 men scheduled to compete in the tournament are- John Cena, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, The Miz, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Tag team champion Dolph Ziggler, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy.

While the company confirmed John Cena's entry via a video segment, the other participants won their respective qualifiers on RAW and SmackDown Live episodes. Initially, the fans speculated that the World Cup might be an event where international superstars would compete against each other. However, out of the 8 participants, 7 are Americans which has left a sour taste in the mouth of the WWE Universe.

Despite giving preference to the American competitors, the WWE Creative have booked themselves in a corner by announcing so many legends of the past and present in a tournament. This draw could have been way better if it had the following changes-

#1 Should've been in the World Cup -Finn Balor

What will this man do at WWE Crown Jewel?

The extraordinary man who does extraordinary has received less than ordinary booking from the WWE Creative. Crowned the first ever Universal Champion of the company, Finn Balor's career had been derailed due to an unfortunate shoulder injury.

Ever since his return on the night after WWE WrestleMania 33, fans have been waiting for Finn Balor to recapture the title he never lost. However, WWE have booked him in a weak manner by having him take part in meaningless and filler feuds.

Balor has proven himself repeatedly in his matches against AJ Styles, The Miz, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. His demon king gimmick is still undefeated in the main roster and one of the most protected ones in the company.

Balor is currently fighting with the irrelevant Jinder Mahal on RAW in filler matches. He wasn't a part of any WWE World Cup qualifiers as the writers completely ignored him. The Irish superstar would have brought the much needed international flavor in the World Cup.

