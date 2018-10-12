2 tag teams on respective brands that will raise the stakes of Tag Team Titles

Gold is Good for them

The tag teams have ranged from 2 people to 4 or even more at times, and it is one division that has given us some of the best wrestlers.

We got Miz and Morrison and also The New day in recent memory. There was a time when Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods had no career path, but then in came 'The New Day' faction and the careers, as well as Tag Team division, has never been the same since they debuted.

The New Day is a 6-time WWE Tag Team Champion with 2 tag team championship gold opportunities coming on the Red Brand and the other 4 on the blue brand. The faction is the current Smackdown Tag Team Champion, but they have become obscure. It isn't just them, but the tag team division on the Raw brand is also on the same path.

When Drew and Dolph won the tag team gold from B-Team, we thought we shall have some good competition, but over the weeks since their victory, we haven't seen them in any competition around the coveted titles, and the biggest show in Australia was also deprived of their title defense.

It's quite strange because while the championship did change hands, the story of the championship didn't, and it still seems to fade with every passing day. If the WWE wants to elevate the value of tag team championship and also the division, these 2 teams on respective brands can help them revive the division:

Raw

#1 The Revival

Revive Raw Tag Team Division

Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson are two of the most fierce competitors to come out of NXT, and as a team, they are nearly unstoppable.

They have been a part of Raw since April of last year, but haven't their hands at the coveted titles. It is about time that WWE makes them the tag team champion, while Dolph and Drew along with their ally Braun Strowman settles their feud with The Shield.

