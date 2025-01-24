2-time AEW Champion to win 2025 Royal Rumble and dethrone Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the potential

Cody Rhodes will put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match at Royal Rumble on February 1. Before that, he will have a contract signing with KO at Saturday Night's Main Event in San Antonio this weekend.

Should he defeat the former World Champion and retain his title, The American Nightmare will go on to WrestleMania 41 as the Undisputed WWE Champion. Who he will face at The Grandest Stage of Them All remains to be seen, though.

The American Nightmare could take on the winner of the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match, should the latter pick the SmackDown superstar as his opponent at 'Mania. Who could that be, though? The answer is CM Punk.

Trending

The Best in The World has already put The American Nightmare on notice during a segment after the RAW premiere on Netflix, where he defeated Seth Rollins in the main event. Punk targeted both Rhodes and the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, saying he was coming after them in his quest to become World Champion again.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

In addition, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes have unfinished business since January 2024, when the latter eliminated the former and won the Rumble Match, getting a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania 40.

And as The Rock could miss 'Mania, and with John Cena likely going after The Ring General for his record-breaking 17th World Title, CM Punk could win the Royal Rumble Match and go on to face The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Cody Rhodes to show up on RAW on Netflix ahead of Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes will return to RAW on Netflix this Monday in the red brand's final episode before the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

It is unclear what The American Nightmare will do on the show three weeks after his appearance on the RAW premiere on Netflix. The expectation is that he will cut a promo on Kevin Owens two days after Saturday's contract signing.

At the same time, the top superstars, like CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Roman Reigns, could show up to confront him, targeting him in case any of them wins the Royal Rumble. All four of them have already declared for the Rumble Match, along with other superstars like LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback