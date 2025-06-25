2-time champion to leave WWE immediately after losing his match at Night of Champions? Exploring the possibility

We are less than a week away from WWE Night of Champions 2025. The Saudi Arabian show has six matches scheduled on the card. During RAW this week, WWE has added a significant bout to the international event.
The Stamford-based promotion has confirmed that Sami Zayn will be clashing against Karrion Kross in a singles bout. This announcement was made after Zayn attacked Kross backstage. The Herald of Doomsday provoked the Honorary Uce following his loss against Randy Orton in the semi-final of the King of the Ring Tournament.
In response, Sami attacked the former NXT Champion and revealed that he had already spoken to Adam Pearce and their match is official for NOC. Following this development, there is a chance that the two-time NXT Champion, Karrion Kross, might leave WWE immediately after losing to the OG Bloodline member.
This assumption arises when one makes a connection to what Vince Russo said recently. The veteran disclosed that Kross' WWE contract is about to end in August 2025. Since the contract of the RAW Superstar is about to expire, it might impact his booking, leading to the possibility of him losing to Sami Zayn at Night of Champions.
"I think Sami may get this win, bro, because Kross' contract is up in August, and you know, and it looks to me like they don't want Kross to have any bargaining power whatsoever. That's what it looks like to me, and putting Sami over Kross, to me, that will be the death nail," Vince Russo said.
Hence, if the contract renewal status of the 39-year-old star is unclear, then his match against Zayn could be used to write him off television. After losing to the former Intercontinental Champion, Kross might leave the Stamford-based promotion if he doesn't re-sign a new contract.
Karrion Kross is yet to capture gold on the main roster after a two-time NXT Championship reign in the developmental brand.
Karrion Kross gets emotional after getting a match at WWE Night of Champions 2025
Karrion Kross was not prominently featured in many storylines on RAW. However, over the past few weeks, some drastic changes have been seen after the former NXT Champion started getting massive reactions from the WWE Universe.
Even fans online are in support of The Herald of Doomsday getting pushed by the Triple H-led creative regime. The last time Kross had a match at a premium live event was at WrestleMania XL, when The Pride defeated The Final Testament.
After his match was booked at Night of Champions, the 39-year-old star took to his official X account and thanked fans for their support. This clearly shows that approval from the WWE Universe plays a crucial role in the booking of a WWE Superstar.
