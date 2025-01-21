2-time champion to return from injury after 126 days at WWE Royal Rumble 2025? Chances explored

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble is almost here, and it may feature some big returns. The likes of Asuka, Becky Lynch, and even Aleister Black have been named as potential candidates for a big surprise return.

Another star could be making his WWE return at the big show. In surprising news, Ilja Dragunov has been working out at the Performance Center, which could mean he may be ready to return in the Men's Royal Rumble Match on February 1st.

If he does return as a participant in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, this would mark his return to the ring after 126 days. Ilja's most recent bout happened at a non-televised event back on September 28, 2024. It was at that event that tragedy struck.

The Mad Dragon went one-on-one with Gunther but unfortunately suffered a torn ACL. This has kept him out of action ever since. It was expected he would take 6-9 months to recover, so a return after just four would be quite impressive.

That, however, is the reason why fans should be skeptical about Ilja returning at the Royal Rumble. While it is possible he has healed sooner than expected, WWE typically likes to err on the side of caution. As a result, a return is possible, but it is far from a guarantee.

Another former WWE United Kingdom Champion could return in the Royal Rumble Match

WWE could have a different return in the works, however. Former United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate might be on his way back to television sooner rather than later.

Tyler Bate's last match took place on NXT back on July 2, 2024. He and Pete Dunne, collectively known as The New Catch Republic, took on the popular duo of Hank & Tank. Hank Walker and Tank Leder gave them quite the fight, too.

While New Catch Republic won, Tyler suffered a torn pectoral muscle and has been out ever since. Thankfully, reports have recently indicated that he could be returning at any time, and he will likely do so as a member of the RAW brand.

If Bate is ready to return, he could do so as a surprise entrant in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The only potential hangup is that Tyler wasn't quite pushed to a level where a Royal Rumble spot was guaranteed prior to his injury.

As a result, Triple H and company officials could instead have him return on RAW and skip the Men's Royal Rumble Match, but anything can happen. Either former champion could be a surprise entrant after all.

