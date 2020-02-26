2-time Champion says she trained with Ronda Rousey for 20 minutes for match at historic PPV

The Bella Twins were guests on tonight's edition of WWE Backstage on FS1 and the duo discussed a wide variety of topics. Nikki Bella recalled her WWE RAW Women's title match against Ronda Rousey at WWE Evolution back in 2018 and made some interesting revelations about the same.

Nikki stated that she trained with Ronda for not more than 20 minutes for the match, and added that she never felt this kind of power from anyone before her outing with Ronda.

I had to wrestle different, I had to be more aggressive. Before that match, Ronda and I trained for maybe 20 minutes, that was all we ever touched. And I felt her strength and power, and I was like, 'Oh, this is something way different, I never even felt this from a man before.' So, I went in there thinking, 'You are Goliath about to fight David—even though David conquered—but you are going to be the monster in that.' That's how I had to think.

The build-up to WWE's first-ever all-female PPV saw The Bella Twins turning on Ronda following their victory against The Riott Squad on Monday Night RAW. A match was scheduled between Nikki and Ronda, with the latter's RAW Women's title on the line. The match headlined WWE Evolution and Nikki had a strong showing throughout the contest. The ending to the match saw Ronda applying the armbar on Nikki to make her tap out and retain her title.