The Bella Twins reveal their reaction when Vince McMahon told them about WWE Hall of Fame induction

The Bella Twins and Vince McMahon

On last week's edition of SmackDown Live, Alexa Bliss welcomed The Bella Twins on "A Moment Of Bliss" and announced that the duo will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania week.

The Bella Twins were guests on tonight's WWE Backstage as well and opened up on their WWE Hall of Fame inductions. Brie stated that Vince McMahon called them himself and they were genuinely surprised to learn that this was the year they were going in. Nikki chimed in and said that McMahon "said the sweetest things" during the call.

It's funny when Nikki and I got the call, Vince [McMahon] called us both. We saw his missed call and my first reaction was, 'Nikki, what did you say in the press?' We thought we were in trouble, we called Vince back, together, and when he told us, we were shocked, 'What? This year?'

Nikki and Brie are tonight's in-studio guests. Talking WWE Hall of Fame induction...



Brie says Vince McMahon called both of them, and they were shocked this was the year.



Nikki says Vince said the sweetest things during their call.#WWEBackstage — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) February 26, 2020

Also read: Otis posts heartbreaking reaction to failed date with Mandy Rose

The Bella Twins were once mainstays in the WWE Divas division, back when the Women's Revolution wasn't a thing. The duo didn't do much during their first stint in WWE in 2007-12 but were instrumental in WWE bagging massive mainstream coverage during their second run, primarily due to their appearances on Total Divas. The show's success led to the creation of Total Bellas, a show focused on the lives of The Bella Twins.

The Bella Twins' induction into this year's WWE Hall of Fame has been met with a mixed response from the WWE Universe. On one side, many believe that the twins shouldn't be inducted before the likes of Sable and Molly Holly, while some think that the induction is well-deserved.