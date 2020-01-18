2-time United States champion reportedly signs new WWE contract

WWE are fast securing the futures of their Superstars and Kalisto is the latest name added to the long list. The 2-time United States champion has signed a new multi-year deal according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

They report that the 33-year-old agreed a new deal as he feels he still has a lot to accomplish in the company. The Lucha House Party member had revealed way back in August that he was coming to the end of the contract with WWE.

Kalisto had added the hashtag – #freeagent – to the tweet and that was a clear indication that he was looking to leave the company. The tweet did catch the attention of the WWE Universe, but the response of two fellow Superstars made things more interesting.

Gran Metalik, also a part of the Lucha House Party, tweeted that he too was becoming a free agent at the same time. His contract might to be coming to an end as well, but there is no update if he has signed a new deal or if he is on his way out.

The best response to Kalisto's deleted free agent tweet was by Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men simply replied 'Adios', and it left the WWE Universe on the floor.

It is going to be interesting to see what WWE have in place for Kalisto in the future. Dave Meltzer had reported back in 2015 that the company wanted him to be the next Rey Mysterio.

With the legendary star set to retire soon, will WWE get back to their initial plan and make Kalisto the next Biggest Little man of the company? Or will they turn him into the next Sin Cara – another Superstar who was recently released by the company after he ashed for it.