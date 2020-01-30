2-time US Champion says he wrestled his final WWE match on RAW

WWE RAW

WWE veteran Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) made his return to the company this past Sunday night in the 2020 Royal Rumble match. The following night on WWE RAW, MVP took on former World Champion Rey Mysterio in a losing effort.

A short while ago, the veteran shared a heartfelt post on his official Instagram account, confirming that his outing against Mysterio was his final WWE match. MVP heaped praise on The Master of the 619 and said that the match was a great way to close out his WWE career. MVP also indicated that he is not done, but the end is on the horizon. Check out his Instagram post below:

Also read: Former WWE Superstar makes AEW debut after Dynamite goes off air (Spoilers)

MVP made his WWE return at the Royal Rumble PPV after a decade-long hiatus from the company. The former United States Champion didn't last long, and was almost immediately eliminated by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. MVP was a mainstay on both SmackDown and RAW brands back in 2006-10. He won the WWE United States title on two occasions and had a lengthy feud with Chris Benoit for the same. MVP faced Benoit at WrestleMania 23 for the US title but failed to win. He was released from the company on December 2, 2010.