Former WWE Superstar makes AEW debut after Dynamite goes off air (Spoilers)

AEW Dynamite

A former WWE Superstar made his All Elite Wrestling debut on tonight's edition of AEW Dark.

Colin Delaney, who prominently featured on WWE's version of ECW back in 2007-08, wrestled a Tag Team match alongside Shawn Spears, in a losing effort against Best Friends. Check out some tweets below, confirming the same.

SCOOP pic.twitter.com/fSU0v4r6x1 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 30, 2020

Best Friends defeated Shawn Spears and Colin Delaney in the final match of #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/dYpGe3ESjv — Carlos Toro (@CarlosToro360) January 30, 2020

Also read: Jon Moxley and two-time WWE World Champion to star in upcoming movie [Photos]

For the ones who haven't heard much about Delaney, he made his WWE debut back in 2007 as an enhancement talent in ECW.

In his debut match on the December 18, 2007 episode of ECW, Delaney lost to Shelton Benjamin. Delaney scored his first win inside a WWE ring when he teamed up with ECW legend Tommy Dreamer on the February 26, 2008 edition of ECW, and defeated John Morrison and The Miz.

Budget cuts led to WWE releasing Delaney on August 15, 2008. He later appeared for a string of indie promotions, and is still active on the independent circuit. WWE brought back Delaney in 2017, in a tag team squash against The Bludgeon Brothers.

It's not confirmed yet whether we will be seeing Delaney in AEW on a regular basis. Don't forget to check back for more updates on his status with AEW.