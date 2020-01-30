Jon Moxley and two-time WWE World Champion to star in upcoming movie [Photos]

Jon Moxley

All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley and former WWE World Champion Christian will be starring in a movie named "CageFighter" that's slated for release later this year. UFC legend Chuck Liddell also appeared in the movie, and will play the role of 'Marcus', an MMA coach.

Christian, real name Jey Reso, will play the role of Stephen Drake, who's the host of "THE MMA SHOW WITH Stephen Drake", dubbed as the world's largest MMA podcast.

Moxley, on the other hand, plays the part of Randy Stone, a world-renowned professional wrestler who is all set to try his hand in an MMA fight. Check out some exclusive pictures from the movie in the tweet below, courtesy Wrestling Inc.:

Also read: CM Punk reacts to the idea of wrestling a hardcore match

Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Christian also worked as an Executive Producer for the movie, and was the one responsible for bringing in Moxley to play the role of Stone.

This isn't the first time Moxley and Christian would be seen on the big screen. Moxley starred in the 3rd edition of 12 Rounds back in 2015. Christian has also worked in a bunch of movies, including Shoot 'Em Up and Dark Rising, both released in 2007.