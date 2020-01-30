CM Punk reacts to the idea of wrestling a hardcore match

WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk hasn't wrestled for the past six years, and currently seems to be happy talking about pro-wrestling on the FS1 show.

A fan recently posted a tweet putting over a Mexican hardcore style wrestler named Ovett, who wrestles for a promotion named Zona 23. The fan went on to tag CM Punk in a second tweet and asked him to wrestle Ovett in a Mexican junkyard in case he ever decides to come back to wrestling again.

It should be noted that these matches consist of disturbing spots, weapons, and several other elements of hardcore matches. Punk replied to the fan, stating that he knows his price. Check out the exchange below:

You know my price. — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 30, 2020

When Punk appeared in the 2014 Royal Rumble match, fans didn't know that this would be his final match and that he would leave the company in bad terms immediately after. Punk now works on WWE Backstage and seems content sharing his views on WWE's weekly product.

Although the idea of Punk coming back and wrestling a hardcore match in a small promotion is far-fetched, it's certainly intriguing to ponder on the possibility of the same happening. Months ago, Punk talked about a possible in-ring return and stated that he would come back if the price is right.