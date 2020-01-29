WWE releases heartwarming backstage video of Drew McIntyre and Vince McMahon after Royal Rumble win

McIntyre embraces Vince following his Rumble win

Drew McIntyre finally won the big one on January 26 and is going to challenge WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida. On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Kayla Braxton showed the viewers exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the Royal Rumble PPV. After McIntyre eliminated Roman Reigns and won the Royal Rumble match, the cameras followed him backstage. The clip shows McIntyre approaching WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and thanking him for everything he has done for the Superstar's family.

Check out the heartwarming moment in the video below, beginning at around the 24-minute mark.

Also read: All 5 WWE Superstars Brock Lesnar has defeated at WrestleMania: Where are they now?

McIntyre was dubbed as a future World Champion by none other than Vince himself, back in 2009. Things didn't go as expected though, and 'The Chosen One' soon turned into an afterthought. He was released from the company in 2014 and spent the next three years in various promotions (including Impact Wrestling). McIntyre returned to WWE in April 2017 and went on to become the NXT Champion. He was promoted to RAW a year later, where he aligned with Dolph Ziggler.

McIntyre entered in at #16 in the 2020 Royal Rumble match and stunned the crowd by eliminating Brock Lesnar. He went on to throw Reigns over the top rope and win the whole thing. On the post-Royal Rumble RAW, McIntyre declared that he would be challenging Lesnar for the WWE title at The Show of Shows.