2-time Women's Champion to debut during Giulia and Roxanne Perez's confrontation? Exploring potential surprise on WWE NXT tonight

No Mercy featured several memorable moments, and chief among them was Roxanne Perez and Giulia's confrontation. Following an incredible match against Jaida Parker, The Prodigy was left shocked as Giulia made her debut and stepped up to her. Nevertheless, she remains a resolute champion, and will likely come face-to-face with her tonight on NXT. But, could this pave the way for the debut of a two-time Women's Champion?

The two-time Women's Champion in question is none other than Stephanie Vaquer. The Chilean superstar is one of WWE's newest signings and has already made her mark in WWE on the SuperShow Summer Tour. That said, the former CMLL World Women's Champion and Strong Women's Champion is yet to make her TV debut. So, when better to do it than tonight when Roxanne Perez and Giulia confront each other?

To set the scene, it seems obvious that tonight will be the first of many confrontations between Giulia and Roxanne Perez. The tension between the two is palpable, and a match between the two, with the NXT Women's Championship on the line seems inevitable. But, perhaps WWE may choose to spice it up by including Stephanie Vaquer in the mix, and having her gatecrash Perez and Giulia's segment tonight.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

If Vaquer makes her presence felt, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and WWE Creative could easily book a triple-threat match between the three superstars. But then again, there are so many other opportunities they can explore. Nevertheless, this is all just speculation, and there is no telling what the future holds.

Roxanne Perez and Giulia could go head-to-head at Halloween Havoc

Whether Stephanie Vaquer will make her debut remains to be seen. But, what is a surefire prospect is a match between Roxanne Perez and Giulia. The Prodigy, while she did look shaken at No Mercy, is now eager to step into the ring with the Japanese star, claiming she was waiting for her debut. So, the question arises, when will we see them clash?

Well, given the current timetable for NXT, fans could see the two go head-to-head at Halloween Havoc. Granted, there is still more than a month left for the PLE, as it is scheduled to take place on October 27, 2024. That being said, it gives WWE the perfect opportunity to build up Giulia as the ideal opponent for Perez and perhaps her most dangerous one yet.

Expand Tweet

A match of this caliber is certainly worthy of the main event. But, a lot can happen between now and then. Either way, fans need to keep a close eye on this budding rivalry between two of the company's brightest stars.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback