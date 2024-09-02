Who is Giulia? Meet WWE's newest megastar following her debut

After months of speculation, wrestling sensation Giulia finally made her WWE debut. She made an appearance during the latest NXT Premium Live Event, No Mercy, to shock the fans in attendance.

During the event, Roxanne Perez successfully defended her NXT Women's Championship against Jaida Parker. Following the match, Giulia's music hit, and the Japanese star made her entrance to a huge pop from the crowd, confronting Perez. This encounter likely sets up her first feud in WWE.

For those unfamiliar with the 30-year-old star, Giulia is an English-born, Italian-Japanese wrestler who has made a significant name for herself in Japanese professional wrestling. She made her pro wrestling debut in the Ice Ribbon promotion in 2017. The star is best known for her time in major promotions like Stardom and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where she earned multiple accolades and is widely regarded as one of the best women's wrestlers in the world.

WWE had their eye on her for a long time before eventually signing her earlier this year. Giulia's recent appearance at No Mercy suggests that NXT will be her new home for the time being.

What did Roxanne Perez say about Giulia on WWE NXT?

Roxanne Perez retained her NXT Women's Championship by defeating Thea Hail on an episode of NXT. In a post-match interview, Perez confidently sent a message to the women's division, name-dropping the likes of Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer.

She declared that everyone should stop worrying about who might dethrone her, stating that neither Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer nor anyone else would beat her. Roxanne emphasized that she believes she is the best women's wrestler in the world.

"Like, I'll give Thea her respect 'cause she almost had me there, but realistically, everybody needs to stop worrying about everybody else around the world. Not Thea, not Giulia, not Stephanie [Vaquer]. NXT is the best women's division in the world, and this is on my shoulder, which means I am the best woman in the world. That's it. Good night!" Roxanne Perez said.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Giulia moving forward.

