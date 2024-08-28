5-time champion to officially debut in WWE and confront Roxanne Perez at No Mercy? Exploring the possibility

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez is set to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Jaida Parker at the No Mercy premium live event later this week. During the latest episode of NXT, Parker had a sit-down interview ahead of the much-anticipated match.

Roxanne interrupted the interview, leading to a heated back-and-forth exchange. The tension escalated when Parker delivered a big slap to The Prodigy, taking her down. As Parker was about to leave, she noticed someone in the background. Parker mentioned that she had heard a lot about this person and intended to take care of her. Roxanne also appeared shocked by the mysterious individual. Fans have since speculated that this could be WWE's recent signing, Giulia, who might make her debut at NXT No Mercy by confronting Roxanne Perez.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Giulia was finishing up her commitments with the Japanese wrestling promotion Marigold. It appears that the five-time Stardom champion recently bid farewell in a Twitter post, which could indicate her imminent arrival in WWE.

Given that Roxanne Perez has already mentioned Giulia during her promos, there is a strong possibility that the newly signed star will make her much-anticipated debut at No Mercy.

What did Roxanne Perez have to say about Giulia on WWE NXT?

Roxanne Perez is enjoying an impressive NXT Women's Champion run. She recently defended her title successfully against Chase U's Thea Hail during an episode of NXT.

In a post-match backstage interview, Roxanne delivered a confident promo, declaring herself the best women's wrestler in the world. She even name-dropped WWE's latest signings, Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer, asserting that no one is better than her.

"Like, I'll give Thea her respect 'cause she almost had me there, but realistically, everybody needs to stop worrying about everybody else around the world. Not Thea, not Giulia, not Stephanie [Vaquer]. NXT is the best women's division in the world, and this is on my shoulder, which means I am the best woman in the world. That's it. Good night!" Roxanne Perez said.

It will be interesting to see what challenges lie ahead for Roxanne Perez moving forward.

